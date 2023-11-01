The Calgary Flames Look to End Losing Streak Against the Dallas Stars

The Calgary Flames are determined to turn their luck around as they face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. After a disappointing five-game losing streak, the Flames are eager to secure a much-needed victory. Fans can catch all the NHL action on ESPN+ or BSSWX.

Both teams have encountered struggles in the scoring department this season. The Flames currently rank 28th in the league with 19 goals, while the Stars sit closely behind at 26th with 21 goals. However, the Stars have proven to be more defensive, allowing only 2.4 goals per game, which is the second-lowest in the league. On the other hand, the Flames have struggled defensively, surrendering an average of 3.2 goals per game.

The key players to watch for the Stars include Wyatt Johnston, Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson, and Roope Hintz. Johnston has been a standout performer with three goals and four assists in seven games, while Pavelski has contributed three goals and three assists. Benn has also made an impact with two goals and four assists.

In terms of the Flames, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Jonathan Huberdeau, Noah Hanifin, and Adam Ruzicka have been integral to their performance. Lindholm leads the team with two goals and four assists, while Mangiapane and Huberdeau have each tallied three goals and three assists.

As the Flames strive to end their losing streak, the Stars will be focused on maintaining their defensive prowess. This matchup promises an exciting clash on the ice, with both teams eager to secure a much-needed victory. Be sure to tune in to ESPN+ or BSSWX to catch all the heart-pounding action.

