Anaheim Ducks to Face Dallas Stars: Preview and Key Players

The Anaheim Ducks are set to host the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL matchup on Thursday. The Ducks will be hoping to build on a fantastic performance Frank Vatrano, who recently scored a hat trick in their last game.

For fans looking to catch all the NHL action, ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle offer over 1,000 out-of-market games, as well as original programming. The game between the Stars and Ducks will be broadcasted on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Looking at the statistics, the Stars had an impressive defensive record in the previous season, conceding just 215 goals in total, ranking them third in the league. Offensively, they scored 281 goals, placing them seventh overall. Their +66 goal differential was also among the best in the league. The Stars were particularly effective on the power play, converting 25% of their chances, which ranked them fifth in the league.

Key players for the Stars include Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen. Robertson was a standout performer last season, scoring 46 goals and providing 63 assists for a total of 109 points. Benn, Pavelski, and Hintz also contributed significantly to the team’s success.

On the other hand, the Ducks struggled defensively in the previous season, allowing an average of 4.1 goals per game, which placed them at the bottom of the league. They scored 206 goals, ranking them 31st overall. Their power play was also lacking, with a conversion rate of 15.72%, putting them at 31st in the league.

Key players for the Ducks include Trevor Zegras, Alex Killorn, Troy Terry, Cam Fowler, and Mason McTavish. Zegras had an impressive rookie season, scoring 23 goals and assisting on 42 others. Killorn, Terry, and Fowler also made significant contributions to the team.

In conclusion, the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars promises to be an exciting matchup. The Stars have a strong defensive record and potent offensive power play, while the Ducks will look to improve their defensive performance and power play effectiveness. Ultimately, the outcome of the game will depend on the performances of key players from both teams.

