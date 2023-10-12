Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Season Opener Preview

The Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues will kick off their NHL seasons with a thrilling showdown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Both teams have a strong record from last season that they will be looking to build upon. The Stars proved to be one of the stingiest defensive units in the league, conceding only 215 goals in total, ranking them third in the NHL. Offensively, they were equally impressive, scoring the seventh-most goals (281) and finishing with a +66 goal differential, which was fourth-best in the league.

The Stars’ power play was particularly potent, converting 25% of their chances, the fifth-best conversion rate in the NHL. Notable players to watch on the Stars’ roster include Jason Robertson, who had a breakout season with 109 points, and team captain Jamie Benn, who contributed 78 points and excelled in faceoff wins.

The St. Louis Blues had a decent season but struggled defensively, allowing a total of 298 goals, ranking 27th in the league. Their offensive performance was solid, with 260 goals scored, placing them 17th in the NHL. However, their goal differential was a concerning -38, which ranked 24th in the league.

The Blues’ power play was also below average, converting only 19.33% of their opportunities. Key players to look out for on the Blues’ team include Jordan Kyrou, who had an impressive season with 73 points, and Robert Thomas, who contributed 65 points and had a strong faceoff win percentage.

As the two teams face off in the season opener, it promises to be an exciting matchup. With their strong defensive record, the Stars will look to shut down the Blues’ offense, while the Blues will aim to improve their defensive performance.

Sources:

– ESPN+

– Data Skrive