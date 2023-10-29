New NBA Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) are gearing up to face off against the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) on October 29, 2023. This exciting matchup will be broadcasted on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW, giving fans plenty of options to catch the action. Whether you’re a die-hard Clippers supporter or a loyal Spurs fan, this game is sure to be one for the books.

The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, providing an electric atmosphere for both teams. The Clippers will be looking to secure a home victory, while the Spurs will be eager to prove themselves on the road. It’s a battle between two talented teams with a lot to prove.

Spurs Stats Insights

Last season, the Spurs showcased their shooting skills with a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, slightly lower than their opponents, the Clippers, who averaged 47.3%. However, San Antonio proved to be a strong offensive rebounding team, ranking 12th in the NBA. In terms of scoring, the Spurs averaged 113 points per game, just shy of the 113.1 points the Clippers allowed to their opponents.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Spurs had a higher scoring average of 115.1 points per game compared to their away games where they averaged 111 points. Additionally, defensively, the Spurs allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home than on the road. Their shooting percentage from beyond the arc was also higher at home, with a 35.4% success rate compared to 33.7% on the road.

FAQ

Q: Where can I watch the Clippers vs Spurs game?

A: The game will be aired on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW.

Q: Can I watch the game online?

A: Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo with a free trial.

Q: Are there any player injuries to watch out for?

A: Zach Collins for the Spurs is currently listed as questionable due to illness.

Don't miss out on this thrilling matchup between the Clippers and Spurs!