SpaceX to Launch Falcon Heavy Rocket for USSF-52 Mission

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, December 28. This mission, known as USSF-52, will deploy the U.S. Space Force’s experimental X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its seventh flight. It will carry out various tests, including assessing the effects of radiation on materials provided NASA.

For the first time, Falcon Heavy will be responsible for launching the X-37B, as it is typically transported a United Launch Alliance rocket. The X-37B is an uncrewed space plane that completed its most recent mission in November 2022 after spending a record-breaking 908 days in orbit. Since its first mission in 2010, the X-37B has accumulated a total of 3,774 days in space.

Although the X-37B shares some similarities with NASA’s retired space shuttle, it is significantly smaller, measuring only 29 feet (8.8 meters) in length. The U.S. Space Force describes the X-37B as an “experimental test program” designed to demonstrate technologies for a reliable and reusable unmanned space test platform. Its primary goals are to develop reusable spacecraft technologies and conduct experiments that can be returned to Earth for examination.

This will be the eighth flight of the Falcon Heavy, with its last launch taking place in October. The Falcon Heavy has three times the power of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, making it a truly impressive sight with its 5.5 million pounds of thrust. In addition to the main launch, spectators will also be treated to the spectacle of the two side boosters returning to Earth for an upright landing.

To catch the launch, viewers can tune in to the live stream on SpaceX’s website or on the SpaceX account on X. The launch window opens at 7 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on December 28, providing a four-hour window for the mission to take flight.