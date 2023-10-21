Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to Face Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in OVC Matchup

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) will meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) in an Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Tucker Stadium. The Golden Eagles have struggled offensively this season, ranking fifth-worst in scoring offense with an average of 12.0 points per game. However, their defense has been relatively better, ranking 58th in the nation with 26.3 points allowed per game. On the other hand, the Redhawks have been more consistent on offense, ranking 38th in the FCS with 29.3 points per game, but their defense has struggled, ranking 89th with 30.8 points ceded per game.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and is set to kick off at 2:30 PM ET. Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee will serve as the venue for the matchup. If you don’t want to miss any college football action, you can stream the game on ESPN+ or Fubo.

In terms of key statistics, Southeast Missouri State holds the advantage in offensive yards, averaging 389.3 yards per game compared to Tennessee Tech’s 307.8 yards. However, the Golden Eagles have a stronger defense, ranking 30th with an average of 315.0 yards allowed per game, while the Redhawks rank 120th with 474.7 yards allowed.

Both teams have been efficient in terms of turnovers, with Tennessee Tech and Southeast Missouri State ranking first in the nation with no turnovers. The Redhawks have the edge in takeaways, ranking 21st with 2 takeaways, while the Golden Eagles rank 34th with 1 takeaway.

As for individual performances, Southeast Missouri State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent has been impressive, throwing for 1,608 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions this season. Geno Hess leads the team in rushing with 504 yards and 6 touchdowns, while Damoriea Vick has been the top receiver with 459 yards and 4 touchdowns.

For Tennessee Tech, Ethan Roberts has thrown for 424 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Justin Pegues leads the team in rushing with 342 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Brad Clark has been the top receiver with 288 yards.

It will be an exciting matchup between the Golden Eagles and the Redhawks as they vie for a win in the OVC. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action on ESPN+.

