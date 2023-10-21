Preview: South Florida Bulls vs UConn Huskies

The South Florida Bulls (3-4) will be facing off against the UConn Huskies (1-5) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both teams have had their struggles this season, with South Florida relying on their offense to compensate for a defense that ranks among the worst in the FBS in points allowed per game. UConn, on the other hand, has struggled on both offense and defense, ranking near the bottom in points scored and points surrendered.

In terms of statistics, South Florida has an average of 433.9 yards of offense per game, ranking 25th in the FBS. They have a balanced attack, with quarterback Byrum Brown passing for 1,662 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 512 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Nay’Quan Wright has been effective on the ground, accumulating 404 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Sean Atkins has been a key target for Brown, with 493 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

UConn’s offense has struggled, averaging only 322.8 yards per game and ranking 120th in the FBS. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson leads the team with 970 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Victor Rosa has been the main rushing threat with 399 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Justin Joly has been a reliable target with 275 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, South Florida has struggled, allowing an average of 36.1 points per game, ranking among the worst in the FBS. UConn hasn’t fared much better, surrendering an average of 31.5 points per game. Both teams will be looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball in this matchup.

This game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 3:30 PM ET. For those unable to watch on TV, it can be live streamed on Fubo. The game will take place at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Sources: Data Skrive