Upcoming Showdown between Rivals: South Dakota State vs. South Dakota

In what promises to be an intense matchup, the South Dakota Coyotes (6-1) will be facing off against their fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) opponents, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-0), on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The game will be held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Both teams have shown impressive performances this season, but they differ in some key aspects of their gameplay. South Dakota has been averaging 355.6 yards per game on offense, ranking 61st in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). On the other hand, their defense has been strong, ranking 37th allowing only 325.3 yards per game.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State has excelled on both offense and defense. They stand out as one of the top teams in the FCS, ranking ninth in total yards per game with an average of 444.3. Additionally, their defense has been dominant, surrendering only 237.7 yards per game, the third-best in the FCS.

Fans who want to catch all the action can tune in to watch the game on ESPN+, which will be broadcasting the showdown. For those who prefer online streaming, Fubo and ESPN+ offer a convenient platform to watch college football throughout the season.

FAQ:

Q: Where is the South Dakota vs. South Dakota State game taking place?

A: The game will be held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Q: When is the game scheduled to take place?

A: The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Q: Which TV channel is broadcasting the match?

A: The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Q: Is there a live stream option available?

A: Yes, the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Q: How do the teams’ key statistics compare?

A: South Dakota State ranks 16th in offensive yards per game (444.3), while South Dakota ranks 67th (355.6). Defensively, South Dakota State ranks 6th in yards surrendered per game (237.7), whereas South Dakota ranks 35th (325.3).