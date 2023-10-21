Delaware State Hornets to Face South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC Battle

The Delaware State Hornets will be taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a MEAC battle on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be held at Alumni Stadium and is set to kick off at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.

Despite their struggles on defense, with a scoring defense that ranks in the bottom 25 in the FCS, the Hornets have been able to find success on offense, averaging 21.5 points per game. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have been posting 19.5 points per game.

In terms of overall statistics, South Carolina State ranks 84th in offensive yards per game, while Delaware State is ranked 93rd. Defensively, South Carolina State ranks 39th in yards per game allowed, while Delaware State is ranked 57th.

For South Carolina State, Corey Fields has been the standout player, throwing for 830 yards and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions. Jawarn Howell has been leading the rushing attack with 282 yards on 53 carries.

On the Delaware State side, Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,181 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Marquis Gillis has been the top rusher with 324 yards on 73 carries.

Both teams have solid receiving options, with Justin Smith-Brown leading South Carolina State with 188 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Nyghee Lolley leads Delaware State with 184 receiving yards and one touchdown.

It is sure to be an exciting MEAC battle between these two teams. Make sure to tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action.

