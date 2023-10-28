New Article: South Alabama Jaguars Prepare for a Showdown Against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) are gearing up for an exciting matchup as they prepare to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) in a highly-anticipated Sun Belt showdown. The game will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

While South Alabama has been performing well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 35.4 points per game, they have also showcased their defensive prowess ranking 28th in scoring defense this year, allowing just 19.4 points per game. This balanced approach has been key to their success this season.

On the other hand, Louisiana has been impressive in terms of offensive yardage, averaging 425.6 total yards per game. Their solid performance in this aspect places them at the 42nd rank in the FBS. Defensively, they have surrendered an average of 365.4 total yards per game, ranking 59th in the FBS.

This matchup promises to be an engaging battle between two well-rounded teams. South Alabama’s offensive firepower, led quarterback Carter Bradley’s 1,775 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, will collide with Louisiana’s strong rushing attack, spearheaded Zeon Chriss, who has amassed 446 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

For fans eager to catch the action, the game will be televised on ESPN+ at 5:00 PM ET. Make sure to tune in and witness the excitement unfold at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Where and when will the South Alabama vs. Louisiana game take place?

The game will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

2. How can I watch the South Alabama vs. Louisiana game?

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

3. Which teams have better offensive statistics?

South Alabama ranks 21st in the FBS with an average of 35.4 points per game, while Louisiana averages 425.6 total yards per game, placing them at the 42nd rank.

4. Which teams have stronger defensive statistics?

South Alabama ranks 28th in scoring defense, allowing 19.4 points per game, while Louisiana surrenders an average of 365.4 total yards per game, ranking 59th.