South Alabama Jaguars to Face Central Michigan Chippewas in College Football Matchup

The South Alabama Jaguars will be hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas in a college football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on September 23, 2023.

Both teams have had struggles on both offense and defense this season. South Alabama ranks 71st in total offense, averaging 389.7 yards per game, while Central Michigan ranks 117th with only 305.7 total yards per game. Defensively, South Alabama ranks 68th, allowing 352 yards per game, while Central Michigan ranks sixth-worst, surrendering 507.3 total yards per game.

Key statistics show that South Alabama has a stronger rushing game, averaging 188.7 yards per game, compared to Central Michigan’s 160 yards per game. However, Central Michigan has a better passing game, averaging 145.7 yards per game compared to South Alabama’s 201 yards per game.

In terms of turnovers and takeaways, South Alabama has committed 6 turnovers (ranked 95th) and has 7 takeaways (ranked 11th), while Central Michigan has committed 3 turnovers (ranked 31st) and has 2 takeaways (ranked 107th).

Carter Bradley leads South Alabama with 600 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. La’Damian Webb has been a key player for South Alabama in the rushing game, with 272 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock has also contributed with 190 rushing yards and 1 touchdown. Caullin Lacy leads the team in receiving yards with 303 and has scored 3 touchdowns.

For Central Michigan, Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has also rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns. Myles Bailey has been the leading rusher for Central Michigan with 184 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chris Parker leads the team in receiving yards with 142 and has 1 touchdown.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 5:00 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action throughout the college football season on Fubo and ESPN+.

