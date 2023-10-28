The Battle of AAC Opponents: SMU Mustangs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The SMU Mustangs (5-2) are set to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. This clash between AAC rivals promises an exciting matchup with both teams vying for a crucial victory.

SMU has showcased their prowess on both sides of the ball this season. Their offense has been on fire, ranking 15th in the nation with an impressive 36.4 points per game. Led quarterback Preston Stone, who has thrown for 1,767 yards and 16 touchdowns, the Mustangs’ passing attack has been a force to be reckoned with. Stone has also contributed to the ground game, adding 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive end, SMU has been equally impressive, boasting the ninth-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 14.6 points per game. They have been relentless in shutting down their opponents and will look to continue their dominant form against Tulsa.

Tulsa, on the other hand, has struggled defensively this season, allowing an average of 31.1 points per game. Their defense ranks among the bottom 25 in the FBS, presenting an opportunity for SMU to exploit their weaknesses. However, Tulsa has shown resilience and determination, particularly in their rushing defense, which ranks 30th in the nation, allowing just 188.7 yards per game on the ground.

As we approach this highly anticipated clash, all eyes will be on the offensive powerhouses of SMU and the defensive tenacity of Tulsa. This game has the potential to be an intense battle with pivotal implications for both teams within the AAC.

FAQ

When and where will the SMU Mustangs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane game take place?

The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

What time will the game start?

Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

What channel can I watch the game on?

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game on Fubo.

What are the key statistics for SMU and Tulsa?

SMU ranks 47th in offensive yards average, while Tulsa ranks 91st. Defensively, SMU ranks 10th in yards allowed average, while Tulsa ranks 89th. SMU also has the advantage in turnovers and takeaways.

Who are the statistical leaders for both teams?

For SMU, quarterback Preston Stone leads with 1,767 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Running back Jaylan Knighton and wide receiver Jake Bailey have also made significant contributions. For Tulsa, Cardell Williams leads with 1,056 passing yards and nine touchdowns, while running back Anthony Watkins and wide receiver Devan Williams have been key playmakers.

