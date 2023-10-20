SMU Mustangs vs. Temple Owls: Preview and Game Information

When the SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) face off on October 20, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, it will be a matchup between two teams from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). While SMU has been strong on defense this season, ranking 19th-best in the FBS, Temple has struggled on both offense and defense.

SMU has been impressive on the defensive side of the ball, allowing an average of 417.2 yards per game, which ranks 19th in the FBS. However, their offense has not been as productive, ranking 49th in total yards per game with the same average. On the other hand, Temple has struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in points per game and 11th-worst in points allowed per game.

If you’re looking to watch the game, it will be aired on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET. For live streaming, you can tune in to Fubo or ESPN+.

Looking at key statistics, SMU has averaged 417.2 offensive yards per game, ranking 76th in the nation, while Temple has averaged 380.6 yards per game, ranking 58th. On the defensive side, SMU has allowed an average of 311.3 yards per game, ranking 14th, compared to Temple’s 123rd ranking, allowing an average of 438.4 yards per game.

Preston Stone has been leading SMU’s offense with 1,467 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Jaylan Knighton has been the team’s top rusher with 358 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Kerley has been a standout receiver with 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple’s offense is led E.J. Warner, who has passed for 1,741 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Joquez Smith has been the leading rusher with 280 yards and one touchdown. Amad Anderson Jr. has been the top receiver with 394 yards and one touchdown.

As the two AAC opponents face off, it will be interesting to see how the strong SMU defense matches up against Temple’s struggling offense. Tune in to watch an exciting matchup between these two teams.

