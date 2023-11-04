New Article: Exciting AAC Showdown Between SMU Mustangs and Rice Owls

The SMU Mustangs (6-2) will clash with the Rice Owls (4-4) in a highly-anticipated AAC matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. Both teams have shown impressive performances throughout the season, making this game a must-watch for college football enthusiasts.

Despite being ranked 15th and 12th in total offense and total defense, respectively, SMU has emerged as a formidable opponent for teams in the AAC. Their offense has been explosive, averaging 463.0 yards per game and scoring an average of 33.3 points per game. On the other side of the ball, SMU’s defense has been staunch, allowing only 280.8 yards per game and surrendering 27.8 points per game.

The Rice Owls have showcased their offensive prowess, ranking 32nd in the FBS with an average of 394.6 yards per game. Their passing game has been a major strength, with quarterback JT Daniels leading the charge with 2,362 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. However, Rice’s defense has been less consistent, ranking 85th and giving up an average of 27.8 points per game.

This exciting matchup promises to be a thrilling display of offensive firepower and defensive prowess. Both teams have key playmakers who will be looking to make a significant impact in the game. SMU’s quarterback Preston Stone has been impressive, throwing for 2,138 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Rice’s running back Dean Connors has showcased his dual-threat ability with 337 rushing yards and 338 receiving yards.

For those eager to catch the action, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo. Don’t miss out on this AAC showdown that is set to deliver an exhilarating contest between two talented teams.