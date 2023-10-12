SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Matchup of AAC Foes

The SMU Mustangs and East Carolina Pirates, both teams from the American Athletic Conference (AAC), will face off on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo.

When it comes to offensive production, SMU has been impressive this season, ranking 39th in the country with an average of 433.8 yards per game. Their defense has also been strong, ranking 22nd-best allowing only 315.6 yards per game. On the other hand, East Carolina has struggled offensively, ranking 21st-worst in points per game with only 21.0. However, their defense has performed better, ranking 72nd in the FBS allowing 25.6 points per game.

For SMU, their quarterback Preston Stone has thrown for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has also contributed to the ground game with 68 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Jaylan Knighton leads the team in rushing with 332 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Hudson has been their top receiver, with 178 yards and two touchdowns.

East Carolina’s quarterback Alex Flinn has put up 611 passing yards this season, with one touchdown and five interceptions. Rahjai Harris leads the team in rushing with 217 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylen Johnson has been their top receiver, with 206 yards.

This matchup between SMU and East Carolina will be an interesting one, as both teams have their strengths and weaknesses. SMU has a potent offense and solid defense, while East Carolina excels defensively but struggles on offense. It will be a battle to see which team can exploit the other’s weaknesses and come out on top.

