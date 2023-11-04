New Matchup between Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin Promises Exciting UAC Battle

The highly anticipated face-off between the Tarleton State Texans and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas. As two UAC opponents go head-to-head, football fans can expect a thrilling match filled with intense competition.

Both teams have showcased impressive offensive performance this season, with Tarleton State averaging 405.4 total yards per game and Stephen F. Austin not far behind with 420.9 total yards per game, ranking 31st and 23rd respectively in the FCS. On the defensive end, Tarleton State has surrendered 335.2 yards per game, while Stephen F. Austin has given up 354.9 yards per game. These statistics highlight the potential for a high-scoring affair.

For Stephen F. Austin, quarterback Brian Maurer has been a standout player, throwing for 1,442 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Running back Jerrell Wimbley has been a force on the ground, accumulating 586 rushing yards and finding the end zone five times. Wide receiver Kylon Harris has been a favorite target for Maurer, amassing 540 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

On the other side, Tarleton State’s Victor Gabalis has been impressive at quarterback, throwing for 1,847 yards and 14 touchdowns. Running back Kayvon Britten has been a reliable force in the backfield, rushing for 906 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. Wide receiver Benjamin Omayebu has emerged as a playmaker, leading the team with 419 receiving yards and one touchdown.

As the game approaches, excitement builds among college football fans who are eagerly anticipating this clash of UAC rivals. With both teams showcasing explosive offense and a hunger for victory, this matchup promises to be one that fans won’t want to miss. Tune in to ESPN+ on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET to catch all the action live from Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas.

FAQ

1. What teams will be playing in the upcoming matchup?

The Tarleton State Texans and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in the upcoming UAC matchup.

2. When and where will the game take place?

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas.

3. How can fans watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

4. What are the key statistics for each team?

Tarleton State is averaging 405.4 total yards per game offensively, while Stephen F. Austin is averaging 420.9 total yards per game. Defensively, Tarleton State is surrendering 335.2 yards per game, while Stephen F. Austin is giving up 354.9 yards per game.

5. Who are the standout players to watch?

For Stephen F. Austin, keep an eye on quarterback Brian Maurer, running back Jerrell Wimbley, and wide receiver Kylon Harris. Tarleton State’s key players include quarterback Victor Gabalis, running back Kayvon Britten, and wide receiver Benjamin Omayebu.