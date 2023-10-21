SFA Faces Abilene Christian in UAC Matchup

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-4) are set to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) in a UAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Homer Bryce Stadium. SFA has been performing well offensively, ranking 26th in the FCS with an average of 413.6 yards per game. On the defensive side, they rank 53rd in total defense, allowing 346.0 yards per contest. Abilene Christian, on the other hand, ranks 40th in scoring offense, averaging 29.0 points per game, and 65th in points surrendered with 27.3 per game.

To watch this game, tune in to ESPN+ at 5:00 PM ET. The game will be held in Nacogdoches, Texas, at Homer Bryce Stadium. For those looking to catch college football action throughout the season, Fubo and ESPN+ provide live streaming options.

In terms of statistics, SFA boasts a strong offense, ranking 12th in yards per game with 413.6. Their rushing game is solid, with a rank of 49th and an average of 155.7 yards per game. In the passing game, they rank 21st with an average of 257.9 yards per game. The team has committed one turnover and has four takeaways on defense.

Leading the offensive charge for SFA is Brian Maurer, who has thrown for 1,442 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has also contributed in the ground game with 227 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jerrell Wimbley and Anthony Williams have been key contributors in the rushing attack, with Wimbley accumulating 421 yards and four touchdowns, and Williams tallying 379 yards and four touchdowns.

On the receiving end, Kylon Harris stands out with 466 yards and seven touchdowns. Lawton Rikel has caught 28 passes and scored one touchdown.

Abilene Christian’s offense is led Maverick McIvor, who has thrown for 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Jermiah Dobbins and Jay’Veon Sunday contribute in the rushing game, with Dobbins rushing for 298 yards and Sunday for 265 yards. Blayne Taylor leads the receiving corps with 353 yards and four touchdowns.

For fans looking to support their teams, officially licensed SFA or Abilene Christian gear is available on Fanatics.

Source: Data Skrive