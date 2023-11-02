New NHL Showdown: Ottawa Senators Face Off Against Los Angeles Kings

The ice is set for an exhilarating clash as the Ottawa Senators prepare to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, with the game starting at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams have had a mixed bag of results so far, making this matchup one to watch. With over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games available, fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Senators, known for their attacking prowess, have been impressive on the goal-scoring front. With a total of 32 goals, they currently rank as the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL. Led key players like Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, the Senators have shown their offensive capabilities with an average of 4.0 goals per game.

Defensively, the Senators have conceded 26 goals, ranking 11th in goals against in the league. They will need a solid defensive performance if they want to overcome the Kings’ potent offense. Notable names like Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar have been instrumental for the Kings, who have scored an impressive 39 goals this season.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 28 goals in their last 10 matchups, averaging 3.1 goals against per game. Their goal-scoring ability, coupled with strong defensive performances, has made them a formidable opponent.

As the puck drops, fans can expect a thrilling showdown between these two teams as they battle for supremacy. Grab your tickets, support your team, and gear up for an intense night of NHL action.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Senators vs. Kings game?

A: You can catch the game live on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Q: How many goals have the Senators scored this season?

A: The Senators have scored a total of 32 goals, making them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Q: Who are the key players to watch for each team?

A: Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk are key players for the Senators, while Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar stand out for the Kings.

Q: How many goals have the Kings allowed in their last 10 matchups?

A: The Kings have allowed a total of 28 goals in their last 10 matchups, averaging 3.1 goals against per game.