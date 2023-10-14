The Ottawa Senators Face the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL Showdown

The Ottawa Senators will host the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL game on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup comes after the Senators suffered a loss in their previous game, while the Flyers emerged victorious. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and will be televised on NBCS-PH.

The Senators had an average season in 2022, ranking 20th in goals against and conceding a total of 270 goals. They scored 259 goals, ranking them 18th in the league. The Senators’ power-play performance was impressive, as they scored 72 power-play goals, which was the second-best in the NHL. They also had a good power-play conversion rate of 23.53%.

Key players for the Senators include Tim Stützle, who recorded 39 goals and 51 assists in 78 games, and Brady Tkachuk, who contributed 35 goals and 48 assists in 82 games. These players have played a crucial role in the Senators’ offense, supporting their scoring efforts.

On the other hand, the Flyers struggled in the 2022 season, allowing 276 total goals, which ranked them 23rd in the NHL. They had a challenging time on offense as well, with 220 goals, making them the 29th-ranked offense in the league. Their power play struggled too, scoring just 35 goals on 225 chances.

Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett are key players for the Flyers. Konecny recorded 31 goals and 30 assists in 60 games, while Tippett contributed 27 goals and 22 assists in 77 games. These players have been instrumental in the Flyers’ offense and will be expected to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Overall, this game between the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers promises to be an exciting matchup, as both teams strive to improve their standings in the league.

