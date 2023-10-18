Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals: NHL Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators (2-1) will face off against the Washington Capitals (1-1) in an exciting NHL match-up. Both teams are coming off recent victories and will be looking to build on their success. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and MNMT, providing fans with the opportunity to watch the Capitals try to defeat the Senators.

During the 2022 season, the Senators displayed a mixed performance. Defensively, they conceded a total of 270 goals, averaging 3.3 goals per game, which ranked them 20th in the league. Offensively, they scored 259 goals, averaging 3.2 goals per game, placing them 18th in the NHL. Their goal differential was -11, ranking them 21st overall. The Senators were particularly successful on the power play, scoring 72 power-play goals, the second-most in the league, and converting 23.53% of their power-play opportunities, which was the eighth-best conversion rate.

Key players to watch on the Senators include Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Stützle tallied 39 goals and 51 assists in 78 games last season. Tkachuk contributed 35 goals and 48 assists in 82 games. Giroux recorded 35 goals and 44 assists in 82 games. Batherson scored 22 goals and 40 assists in 82 games. Tarasenko played 69 games, scoring 18 goals and 32 assists.

On the other side, the Capitals had a similar performance in the 2022 season. Defensively, they allowed an average of 3.2 goals per game, conceding a total of 261 goals. In terms of offense, they scored 253 goals, averaging 3.1 goals per game. Their goal differential was -8, placing them 20th in the league. The Capitals’ power play was moderately successful, with 52 power-play goals (16th in the NHL) on 245 chances, giving them a power-play conversion rate of 21.22% (16th overall).

The Capitals’ key players include Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, and Rasmus Sandin. Ovechkin played 73 games, scoring 42 goals and 33 assists. Strome contributed 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games. Kuznetsov recorded 12 goals and 43 assists in 81 games. Oshie played 58 games, scoring 19 goals and 16 assists. Sandin played 71 games, notching 7 goals and 28 assists.

This highly anticipated match-up between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals promises to be an exciting game for NHL fans. Don’t miss the action as these two teams battle it out on the ice!

Sources: Data Skrive.