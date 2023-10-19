Eight Contestants Remain for the Season Two Finale of “The Challenge: USA”

The highly anticipated season two finale of “The Challenge: USA” is just around the corner, with only eight competitors left to battle it out for the coveted title. The episode titled “The Pursuit of Glory” was scheduled to air on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. on CBS, but it will be delayed due to live coverage of President Joe Biden’s remarks from the Oval Office about Israel and Ukraine. The episode will now air at 10:15 p.m.

“The Challenge: USA” is a reality show where contestants from popular CBS shows like “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race,” and “The Challenge” compete in challenging contests in various locations. This season, the competitors faced off in Croatia, pushing their physical and mental limits.

The final eight competitors will endure a grueling two-day final challenge, where only one man and one woman will have the chance to be crowned champions and split the grand prize of $500,000. The eliminated contestants from last week’s episode were Cassidy Clark and Josh Martinez.

The remaining contestants vying for the championship are Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cory Wharton, Michaela Bradshaw, Chanelle Howell, Chris Underwood, Desi Williams, and Faysal Shafaat. These veterans from “The Challenge” and “Survivor,” as well as the newcomer from “Big Brother,” have proved their skills and resilience throughout the season.

Fans who don’t have cable can still catch the season finale streaming it through various services. DirecTV Stream offers more than 100 channels, including CBS, along with the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously and unlimited Cloud DVR storage. FuboTV provides over 100 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, and includes cloud DVR. Paramount+ is another streaming service that includes CBS and offers a variety of other channels and original content.

As the competition reaches its climax, audiences can expect intense challenges, surprising twists, and undoubtedly, a worthy winner who will walk away with the title and a significant cash prize.

