Tarleton State Texans vs SE Louisiana Lions: A Clash of Offenses

The Tarleton State Texans will face off against the SE Louisiana Lions at Strawberry Stadium on September 30, 2023. While SE Louisiana struggles defensively, they have found success on offense, averaging 18.0 points per game. Tarleton State, on the other hand, has a solid defense but relies heavily on their offense, averaging 33.5 points per game.

SE Louisiana’s defense has struggled this season, allowing an average of 39.3 points per game, ranking them 15th-worst in the FCS. However, their offense has managed to put up points, ranking 93rd in the FCS with an average of 18.0 points per game. Tarleton State’s defense is slightly better, allowing an average of 29.8 points per game, ranking 78th in the FCS. Their offense has been their strength, ranking 25th-best with 33.5 points per game.

Both teams have had their share of struggles this season, but this matchup promises to be a battle of offenses. SE Louisiana has averaged 318.3 yards per game on offense, while Tarleton State has averaged 429.3 yards per game. On defense, SE Louisiana has allowed an average of 528.3 yards per game, while Tarleton State has allowed 314.8 yards per game.

The key players to watch for SE Louisiana include quarterback Eli Sawyer, who has thrown for 560 yards and three touchdowns this season. Running back Harlan Dixon has been a dual threat, rushing for 157 yards and recording 108 receiving yards. For Tarleton State, quarterback Victor Gabalis has thrown for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns, while running back Derrel Kelley III has rushed for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

In summary, this game between Tarleton State and SE Louisiana will feature two teams with contrasting strengths. SE Louisiana’s offense will look to exploit Tarleton State’s defense, while Tarleton State’s offense will seek to capitalize on SE Louisiana’s defensive woes. It promises to be an exciting matchup that could come down to which team’s offense performs better on game day.

