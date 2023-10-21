VMI Keydets to Face Samford Bulldogs in SoCon Matchup

The VMI Keydets will take on the Samford Bulldogs in a Southern Conference (SoCon) showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be held at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Virginia. The Keydets currently have a 3-3 record, while the Bulldogs hold a 3-4 record.

VMI has struggled offensively this season, ranking fourth-worst in scoring offense with an average of 11.5 points per game. However, they have been slightly better on defense, allowing an average of 23 points per game, which ranks them 33rd in the nation.

On the other hand, Samford’s offense has been consistently moving the chains, averaging 421.9 total yards per game, which ranks them 19th in the country. Defensively, the Bulldogs have surrendered an average of 363.7 total yards per game, placing them 71st in that category.

Both teams have had their weaknesses and strengths. VMI has struggled in the running game, averaging only 101 yards per game on the ground. Their passing offense has been slightly better, averaging 172.5 yards per game. On the defensive side, VMI has done a decent job of limiting passing yardage, but has struggled against the run.

Samford, on the other hand, has been efficient in both the passing and rushing games. They have averaged 305.4 passing yards per game and 116.4 rushing yards per game. However, their defense has been a bit more porous, giving up 363.7 total yards per game.

Key players to watch for Samford include quarterback Michael Hiers, who has thrown for 2,059 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Running back Jay Stanton has been their leading rusher with 438 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Chandler Smith has been their go-to target, recording 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For VMI, quarterback Collin Ironside has thrown for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Hunter Rice has been their primary rusher with 308 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Chance Knox has been their top target, racking up 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, this SoCon matchup is expected to be a competitive game between two teams with different strengths and weaknesses. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

Definitions:

– SoCon: Southern Conference, a collegiate athletic conference consisting of teams from the southeastern United States.

Sources:

– ESPN+: live streaming channel for sports events

– Data Skrive: sports data and content provider