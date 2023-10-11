Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State: A CUSA Clash

The New Mexico State Aggies are set to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in a CUSA clash on October 11, 2023. The Aggies have been impressive on offense, averaging 436.7 yards per game, while their defense has struggled, surrendering 385.8 yards per contest. On the other hand, Sam Houston has struggled offensively, ranking last with only 241.0 total yards per game, but their defense has been more effective, giving up 378.8 total yards per game.

The game will be streamed on CBS Sports Network, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. The venue for the game is Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Fans can also catch other college football games throughout the season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Here are some key statistics for both teams:

– Sam Houston:

– Offense: 241.0 yards per game (133rd rank)

– Defense: 378.8 yards per game (41st rank)

– Rushing Yards: 66.8 yards per game (131st rank)

– Passing Yards: 174.2 yards per game (117th rank)

– Turnovers: 7 (47th rank)

– Takeaways: 5 (109th rank)

– New Mexico State:

– Offense: 436.7 yards per game (30th rank)

– Defense: 385.8 yards per game (95th rank)

– Rushing Yards: 198.7 yards per game (24th rank)

– Passing Yards: 238.0 yards per game (66th rank)

– Turnovers: 8 (65th rank)

– Takeaways: 5 (109th rank)

Sam Houston’s offense is led quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, who has thrown for 731 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is also a threat on the ground, with 61 rushing yards. Running back John Gentry has been the team’s top rusher, with 141 yards and one receiving touchdown. Noah Smith leads the team in receiving yards, with 253 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico State’s offense is led Diego Pavia, who has thrown for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 325 yards and one touchdown. Ahmonte Watkins has been the team’s leading rusher, with 292 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Brady leads the team in receiving yards, with 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this important conference matchup. Fans can show their support for either team getting officially licensed New Mexico State or Sam Houston gear from Fanatics.

