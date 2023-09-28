Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Preview and Key Statistics

The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-3) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) in a Conference USA (CUSA) matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston’s offense has struggled this season, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in scoring with only 3.3 points per game. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 21.7 points per game, placing them 30th in the FBS.

Jacksonville State’s offense has been more productive, averaging 25.8 points per game and ranking 55th in the FBS. However, their defense has been their strong suit, allowing only 11.8 points per game, which is the third-best in the country.

Watching this matchup is possible on ESPNU, and fans can also catch college football action throughout the season on Fubo and ESPN+.

In terms of key statistics, Sam Houston’s offense has struggled, averaging 147.7 yards per game (129th rank), with only 42.0 rush yards per game (129th rank) and 105.7 pass yards per game (124th rank). They have also struggled with turnovers, ranking 122nd with five.

On the other hand, Jacksonville State’s offense has been more efficient, averaging 355.0 total yards per game (44th rank), with a strong rushing game, averaging 231.5 rush yards per game (12th rank). Their passing game, however, ranks 117th with only 123.5 pass yards per game.

In terms of defensive statistics, Sam Houston has allowed an average of 351.0 yards per game (34th rank), while Jacksonville State has allowed an average of 279.8 yards per game (38th rank). Jacksonville State has excelled in takeaways, leading the country with 10.

Key players for Sam Houston include Keegan Shoemaker, the quarterback, who has thrown for 191 yards, completing 55.3% of his passes, but has also thrown three interceptions. The top rusher, Zach Hrbacek, has gained 43 yards on 19 carries, while John Gentry leads the team in receiving with 38 yards.

For Jacksonville State, Logan Smothers has been a strong presence at quarterback, throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also contributed with 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Malik Jackson has been the team’s leading rusher with 376 yards, and Quinton Lane leads in receiving with 140 yards.

It will be an intriguing matchup between two CUSA opponents, with Sam Houston looking for their first win of the season and Jacksonville State aiming to continue their strong defensive performance.

