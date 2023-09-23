Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Houston Cougars: A Clash of Offenses and Defenses in Texas

The Sam Houston Bearkats will be facing off against the Houston Cougars at the John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This game is anticipated to be an exciting matchup between two teams with contrasting offensive and defensive performances.

On the offensive side, the Houston Cougars have struggled, ranking 95th in the FBS with an average of 23.7 points per game. Their defense, on the other hand, has been porous, allowing an average of 483.7 points per contest, placing them 108th in points allowed.

In contrast, the Sam Houston Bearkats have faced challenges on offense, ranking fifth-worst with only 132.5 total yards per game. However, their defense has been formidable, ranking 22nd-best with just 257.5 total yards ceded per game.

The clash between these two teams could create an interesting dynamic where Houston looks to exploit Sam Houston’s struggling offense while the Bearkats aim to capitalize on their strong defensive capabilities.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM ET. For viewers looking to watch college football throughout the season, both Fubo and ESPN+ are great options.

Key statistics show that Sam Houston has been struggling in offensive yards, rush yards, and turnovers while Houston has struggled in defense yards and rush yards. However, Houston has demonstrated strength with takeaways and pass yards.

In terms of individual performances, Sam Houston’s Keegan Shoemaker has been leading the team with 191 passing yards, while Zach Hrbacek has been their top rusher with 30 yards. On the receiving end, Noah Smith leads with 56 yards.

For the Houston Cougars, Donovan Smith has showcased his skills with 718 passing yards and 78 rushing yards. Stacy Sneed leads the team in rushing yards with 103, and Sam Brown leads in receiving yards with 343.

Sources:

– Data Skrive