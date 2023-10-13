The New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans: NFC-AFC South Battle

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans are set to face off in a crucial NFC-AFC South battle at NRG Stadium on Sunday. With both teams looking for important wins, the game promises to be an exciting matchup.

In their previous meeting during the preseason, the Texans edged out a 17-13 victory in New Orleans. Now, the Saints enter the game with a 3-2 record, while the Texans have a 2-3 mark. Both teams will be eager to add another win to their season records.

One key player to watch is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has been leading the Texans’ offense. In his five starts, Stroud has impressed with his performance, completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. His ability to make smart decisions and deliver accurate throws will be crucial for the Texans’ success against the Saints’ defense.

Fans can catch the game on TV, as it will be broadcasted on Fox. The anticipation is high for this matchup, as both teams vie for victory in what promises to be an entertaining showdown.

Definitions:

NFC-AFC South: Refers to a game between teams from the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) South divisions.

NRG Stadium: The home stadium of the Houston Texans.

Fox: A television network that broadcasts sports events, including NFL games.

Source: [Please enter the source of the article here]