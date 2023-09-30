Austin Wells and the New York Yankees Take on the Kansas City Royals

The New York Yankees, led Austin Wells, will be facing off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. This game is the second of a three-game series and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals have not had a strong batting performance this season, ranking 26th in the league with just 159 home runs. Their .243 batting average also places them 20th in the league. However, they have managed to hit 458 extra-base hits, giving them a .396 slugging percentage, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

On the pitching side, the Royals have struggled, with a combined ERA of 5.16, ranking 28th in the league. They have also given up a combined 1.405 WHIP this season, placing them 23rd in MLB. Steven Cruz will be the probable starting pitcher for the Royals in this game.

The Yankees, on the other hand, have had a strong season. They currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League and are vying for a playoff berth. Austin Wells has been a key player for the team, contributing both offensively and defensively.

In terms of batting, the Yankees have hit 212 home runs this season, ranking them 7th in the league. Their batting average is .254, placing them 13th in MLB. On the pitching side, the team has a combined ERA of 4.10, which ranks 11th in the league.

Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this game as they work towards their respective goals for the season. It promises to be an exciting matchup between Austin Wells and the New York Yankees and Steven Cruz and the Kansas City Royals.

