Royals vs. Yankees: Preview of the Final Game of the Series

The Kansas City Royals will face off against the New York Yankees on Sunday in the final game of their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET. This matchup features Salvador Perez and the Royals taking on Michael King, who is projected to start for the Yankees.

The Royals have had a mediocre season when it comes to their batting and pitching performance. They have hit only 160 homers, ranking 27th in the league, and have a slugging percentage of .396, ranking 22nd in MLB. Their team batting average is .243, placing them 20th among MLB teams. The Royals have scored 671 runs this season, ranking 24th in the majors, with an on-base percentage of just .302, which ranks 28th in MLB. On the pitching side, the Royals have a 5.15 ERA, ranking 28th, and a 1.409 WHIP, ranking 23rd in the majors.

The starting pitcher for the Royals in this game will be Zack Greinke, who has had a tough season with a record of 1-15. However, in his last start against the Detroit Tigers, he allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings. Throughout the season, he has had two quality starts out of his 26 starts. Greinke has averaged 4.7 innings per appearance and has had five appearances with no earned runs allowed.

As the Royals and the Yankees take the field on Sunday, it will be the last chance for both teams to make an impact in this series. The Royals will look to improve their batting and pitching performance, and Zack Greinke will aim to have a strong outing on the mound. It will be an exciting game to watch for baseball fans.

