Royals vs. Guardians: Battle at Kauffman Stadium

The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are set to face off on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET and promises some exciting action at the plate.

The Royals have had a somewhat lackluster season in terms of batting performance. They currently rank 19th in Major League Baseball with a .244 team batting average. Additionally, they have only hit 151 home runs as a team, placing them 26th in the league. However, they have managed to record 440 extra-base hits, giving them a .397 slugging percentage and ranking them 21st in MLB.

On the pitching side, the Royals have struggled as well. They have a combined ERA of 5.17, which puts them at 28th in the league. Their pitchers have also given up a total of 629 runs this season, placing them 25th in MLB.

Taking the mound for the Royals will be Zack Greinke, who currently holds a 1-15 record. In his previous start, Greinke performed well, allowing only three hits in two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros. However, his overall stats this season have been less impressive, with an ERA of 4.77.

While the Royals may not be at the top of their game, they have managed to secure some recent victories against the Guardians. In their last two matchups, the Royals came out on top with scores of 6-4 and 7-6, respectively.

If you’re looking to catch this exciting game, you can watch it on Fubo or stay updated with the action through BetMGM Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on the chance to see these teams battle it out on the field!

Definitions:

– Kauffman Stadium: The home stadium of the Kansas City Royals.

– ET: Eastern Time

– MLB: Major League Baseball

– ERA: Earned Run Average

