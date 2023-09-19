Royals vs. Guardians: A Showdown of Rising Stars

The Cleveland Guardians will be facing off against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium. This matchup promises to showcase some of the brightest young talents in baseball, including Steven Kwan and Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals have had a decent season so far, but their batting performance has been lackluster. They have hit just 150 homers this season, placing them 26th in the league. Their team slugging percentage of .396 also ranks 22nd in the majors. With a .243 team batting average, the Royals sit at 19th in the league in terms of hitting.

While the Royals may struggle at the plate, their pitching staff has also faced challenges. They have an ERA of 5.17, ranking them 28th in the majors. Their combined WHIP of 1.407 is also among the worst in the MLB.

On the other side, the Guardians have an opportunity to take advantage of these weaknesses. They have the potential to showcase their offensive power and put runs on the board. Fans can look forward to seeing Steven Kwan and Bobby Witt Jr., who have been standout performers for the Guardians this season.

Steven Cruz will take the mound as the starting pitcher for the Royals. This will be his second start of the season, and he will be looking to build on his last appearance where he threw two scoreless innings. If Cruz can pitch without allowing an earned run, he will extend his streak of games without giving up any earned runs to six.

Overall, Tuesday’s game promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams with young talents who are poised to make a name for themselves in the MLB. Should be a must-watch event for baseball fans.

