Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Sunday Showdown

The Kansas City Royals will face off against the Houston Astros in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. The game will be aired on SportsNet SW at 2:10 PM ET. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

The Royals’ batting performance this season has been lackluster, with only 152 home runs, ranking them 27th in the league. They have a team slugging percentage of .396, placing them 22nd in the majors. Their team batting average is .243, which is 19th in MLB. With 645 runs scored, they rank 25th in the league. Their on-base percentage is .302, placing them 27th in the league. The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game and average 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, landing them at 27th in the majors. Their pitching staff holds a 5.13 ERA, ranking them 28th in baseball. They have a combined 1.405 WHIP, placing them 23rd in the league.

The Royals will send Steven Cruz to the mound for his third start of the season. In his last appearance, he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Cruz has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances. This game will be an important opportunity for the Royals as they aim to improve their standings in the league.

Sources: SportsNet SW, Fubo