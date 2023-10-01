Colorado Rockies Take on Minnesota Twins in Final Game of Series

The Colorado Rockies will face off against the Minnesota Twins in the last game of their three-game series on Sunday at Coors Field. Fans can watch the game on SportsNet RM or stream it on Fubo. The Rockies are hoping to improve their performance as they currently rank 26th in Major League Baseball with only 161 home runs as a team.

Colorado’s batting average sits at .250, ranking 14th in the league, while their slugging percentage is .405, placing them at 20th. With 718 total runs scored this season, the Rockies rank 18th in the majors. However, their on-base percentage of .311 is 25th in the league.

On the pitching side, the Rockies have struggled with an ERA of 5.75, which is the worst in baseball. They also have the highest WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched) at 1.549. The team’s strikeout numbers are equally lacking, with a 9.7 strikeout per nine innings average, making them the worst in the league.

Chase Anderson will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies in this game. Anderson has a record of 1-6 this season and his last start was a solid performance, pitching five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will look to extend his streak of pitching five or more innings in three consecutive games.

The Rockies have had a challenging schedule recently, losing their last two games against the Dodgers and one against the Twins. They will aim to bounce back and secure a win in this final game of the series.

