San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Preview and Game Info

Juan Soto and Ezequiel Tovar will be showcasing their skills when the San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Rockies’ batting performance this season has been lackluster, with only 145 home runs, ranking them 28th in the league. Their slugging percentage of .402 is also below average, ranking 20th in MLB. However, they do have a decent team batting average of .250, placing them 15th in the league. In terms of scoring runs, the Rockies sit at 18th with 676 runs this season.

On the pitching front, Colorado has struggled. Their staff has the worst strikeout rate, averaging just 7.1 batters per nine innings. The team also has the highest ERA in the league at 5.71 and a WHIP of 1.540, which is the worst among all teams.

Taking the mound for the Rockies will be Ryan Feltner. The right-hander has had a mixed season, earning a quality start in only one of his eight starts. Feltner has made four starts of five or more innings, averaging 4.4 frames when he pitches. However, he will need to improve his performance to help the team secure a win.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, making this matchup an interesting one to watch.

Source: Data Skrive