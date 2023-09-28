Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers Look to Take on Chris Flexen in Final Game of Series against the Colorado Rockies

On Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against Chris Flexen of the Colorado Rockies in the last game of a four-game series at Coors Field. The matchup promises to be an exciting one for baseball fans.

The Rockies have struggled with their batting and pitching performance this season. They have hit only 152 home runs, ranking 28th in the league. Their team slugging percentage is .399, placing them 20th in the majors. With a team batting average of .248, they rank 16th in MLB. In terms of scoring runs, the Rockies have managed to score 692 runs this season, averaging 4.4 per game, which places them 20th in MLB. However, their on-base percentage is .309, ranking them 25th in the league. Furthermore, the Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate, with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game, ranking them 27th.

When it comes to pitching, the Rockies have not fared much better. They have a K/9 of 7.1, the worst in baseball. Their combined ERA is 5.69, which is the highest in the league. In addition, they have a combined 1.545 WHIP, also the highest in MLB.

Taking the mound for the Rockies will be Chris Flexen, who has a record of 1-8. In his last start against the Chicago Cubs, he gave up two earned runs and five hits in five innings pitched. Flexen has one quality start in 15 chances this season and will be aiming to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row. He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

As the Dodgers face Flexen and the Rockies, they will be looking to capitalize on their opponents’ weaknesses and secure a victory. Freddie Freeman and his teammates will undoubtedly bring their A-game to this final game of the series.

