The Colorado Rockies Count on Nolan Jones for Offensive Firepower Against the Chicago Cubs

The Colorado Rockies are relying on Nolan Jones to continue his successful performance at the plate as they face the Chicago Cubs in the final game of their three-game series at Wrigley Field on Sunday. The Rockies will be looking to Jones to provide the offensive firepower needed to secure a win.

The Rockies’ batting performance this season has been lackluster, ranking 28th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team. Their team slugging percentage of .399 ranks 20th in the league, and their .248 batting average ranks 16th. Additionally, they have scored 681 total runs this season, placing them 20th in the majors.

One area where the Rockies have struggled is plate discipline, ranking 27th in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5. However, their pitching staff hasn’t fared much better, with an average of just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, the worst in the majors. Their ERA of 5.68 is the 30th-ranked in the league, and their pitching staff has a combined WHIP of 1.537, the highest in MLB.

Ty Blach will be the probable starting pitcher for the Rockies in Sunday’s game. Blach has had an up-and-down season, and in his last start, he gave up seven earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres. This will be his 12th start of the season, and he will be aiming to provide stability on the mound for the Rockies.

In order to secure a win against the Chicago Cubs, the Rockies will need strong offensive contributions from Nolan Jones and improved performance from their pitching staff. The outcome of this game will be crucial for the Rockies as they seek to improve their overall standing in the league.

