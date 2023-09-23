The Chicago Cubs to Face the Colorado Rockies with Hot-Hitting Seiya Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs will be going up against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. The Cubs will be relying on the hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to make an impact in the game. On the other side, the Rockies will have Nolan Jones, who has been performing extremely well in recent games.

The game will be streamed live on MARQ, and viewers can also watch it on Fubo. Bettors can place their bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use the bonus code “GNPLAY” for special offers.

The Rockies have so far underperformed in terms of both batting and pitching this season. They currently rank 28th in the league with just 146 home runs as a team. Their team slugging percentage stands at .399, which is 20th in the majors. The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, placing them 16th among MLB teams. They have also scored 678 total runs, ranking 20th in the majors.

The Rockies pitching staff has struggled as well, with a 5.67 ERA, which is the worst in baseball. They also have the highest team WHIP at 1.535. Colorado’s probable starting pitcher for the game is Chris Flexen, who has a record of 1-8 this season. Flexen’s last appearance was against the San Francisco Giants, where he gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

In summary, the Chicago Cubs will be looking to capitalize on the hot hitting of Seiya Suzuki when they face the struggling Colorado Rockies. The Rockies, on the other hand, will be expecting a strong performance from Nolan Jones to turn their fortunes around. The game will be televised on MARQ and can also be streamed on Fubo. Bettors can place their bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Definitions:

– Home runs: a hit in baseball that allows the batter to circle all the bases and score a run.

– Slugging percentage: a measure of a player’s hitting ability that takes into account the total number of bases they accumulate per at-bat.

– Batting average: a statistic that shows a player’s success in getting a hit in a specific number of at-bats.

– Runs scored: the number of times a player crosses home plate and scores a run.

– On-base percentage: a measurement of how often a batter reaches base.

– ERA (Earned Run Average): a statistic used in baseball that measures the average number of earned runs a pitcher gives up per nine innings.

– WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched): a statistic that measures the number of walks and hits a pitcher allows per inning.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive