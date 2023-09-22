Rockies vs. Cubs: A Matchup at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs are prepared to face off against the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The matchup will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023, and will be broadcasted on MLB Network. Fans can also catch the game via live stream on Fubo.

The Rockies have struggled with their batting performance this season, ranking 28th in MLB with only 146 home runs. Their slugging percentage of .400 puts them at 20th in the league, and their batting average of .249 places them 16th. They have scored a total of 678 runs, which is 19th in the majors. However, their on-base percentage of .310 is one of the lowest in the league.

When it comes to pitching, the Rockies have faced challenges as well. Their pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67, which is the worst in MLB. They also have a high WHIP of 1.536. In terms of strikeouts, the Rockies’ pitching staff has a K/9 ratio of 7.1, which is the worst in baseball.

For this game, the Rockies will have Noah Davis as their starting pitcher. Davis has made four starts this season and has gone five or more innings only once. He has a record of 0-2 and will be looking to bounce back from his recent outing where he threw two scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Overall, the Cubs and Rockies will be competing to secure a victory in this matchup. Both teams have areas that they need to improve upon, and it will be interesting to see how they perform on the field.

