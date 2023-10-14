Preview: Rhode Island Rams vs. Richmond Spiders

The Rhode Island Rams will be facing off against the Richmond Spiders in a CAA matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Meade Stadium. The Rams have a record of 4-2, while the Spiders are 3-3. Both teams will be looking for a crucial victory to improve their position in the conference.

Offensively, the Rams have been strong this season, averaging 411.2 yards per game, ranking 27th in the FCS. Led quarterback Kasim Hill, who has thrown for 1,670 yards and 14 touchdowns, Rhode Island’s passing game has been a key part of their success. Additionally, running back Ja’Den McKenzie has contributed with 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rams have struggled, allowing an average of 353.5 yards per game. They will need to tighten up their defense in order to contain the Spiders’ offense. Richmond, on the other hand, has been averaging 318.8 yards per game on offense, with quarterback Camden Coleman leading the way with 589 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Savon Smith has been a reliable option in the ground game with 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In terms of points scored, Richmond ranks 72nd in the FCS, averaging 23.0 points per game, while Rhode Island ranks 44th defensively, allowing 24.8 points per game. This suggests that it could be a closely-contested game with both teams having the ability to put points on the board.

Fans can catch all the action on FloSports. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. It promises to be an exciting matchup between two evenly-matched teams in the CAA.

