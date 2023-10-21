The Matchup: North Carolina A&T vs. Richmond

The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-5) will face off against the Richmond Spiders (4-3) in a CAA matchup on October 21, 2023, at Truist Stadium. NC A&T has struggled offensively this season, ranking seventh-worst in scoring with an average of 12.2 points per game. On the defensive side, they allow an average of 29.3 points per game.

Richmond, on the other hand, is accumulating 320 total yards per game on offense, ranking 86th in the FCS. Defensively, they allow an average of 360.6 total yards per game, placing them at 68th in the FCS.

The game will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be broadcast on FloSports.

Key Statistics

Richmond NC A&T 320 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (126th) 360.6 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (92nd) 111.4 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (50th) 208.6 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 53.7 (128th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Camden Coleman leads Richmond with 783 passing yards and has thrown 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Savon Smith is the team’s top rusher with 339 yards and two touchdowns. Milan Howard has contributed 152 rushing yards and one touchdown. Nick DeGennaro leads the team with 561 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Jerry Garcia Jr. has 214 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Kevin White is the leading passer for NC A&T with 193 yards and zero touchdowns. He has also rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Kenji Christian is the team’s top rusher with 383 yards and two touchdowns, and he has also contributed 47 receiving yards. Amonte Jones leads the team in receiving yards with 90.

Sources: Statistics from Data Skrive.