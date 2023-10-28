Tulane Green Wave Faces Off Against Rice Owls in AAC Matchup

The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will take on the Rice Owls (4-3) in a highly anticipated AAC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Rice Stadium. Both teams have shown strength on offense, with Tulane ranking 47th in the FBS with 30.7 points per game, and Rice accumulating 34 points per game, placing them at 31st in the nation. However, their defensive performance tells a different story, with Tulane’s defense ranking 28th in points allowed per game, and Rice’s defense ranking 84th.

This game is expected to showcase an exciting battle between two AAC opponents who possess contrasting strengths and weaknesses on the field. Tulane’s offense has been consistent throughout the season, relying on the strong arm of quarterback Michael Pratt, who has thrown for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Green Wave’s rushing attack is led Makhi Hughes, who has rushed for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, Rice’s offense is led quarterback JT Daniels, who has thrown for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Dean Connors provides a dual threat as the team’s top rusher and receiver, accumulating 300 rushing yards and 326 receiving yards with a combined six touchdowns.

As the game unfolds, both teams will aim to exploit their opponents’ defensive vulnerabilities. Tulane will look to take advantage of Rice’s 68th-ranked defense, while Rice will aim to penetrate Tulane’s 35th-ranked defense. The outcome of this matchup will likely depend on which team can effectively control the line of scrimmage and capitalize on their offensive opportunities.

Get ready to tune in to this exciting AAC showdown on ESPN2, where fans can witness the clash between Tulane and Rice as they battle for conference supremacy. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. Don’t miss out on the thrilling college football action!

FAQ

When is the Tulane vs. Rice matchup?

The Tulane Green Wave and Rice Owls will face off on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Where can I watch the Tulane vs. Rice game?

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2. Fans can also catch the live stream of the game on Fubo.

What are the key statistics for Rice and Tulane?

Rice ranks 69th in offensive yards per game, while Tulane ranks 81st. In terms of defensive yards allowed, Rice ranks 68th, and Tulane ranks 35th. Other key statistics include rushing yards, passing yards, turnovers, and takeaways.

Who are the stats leaders for Rice and Tulane?

For Rice, JT Daniels leads the team in passing yards, Dean Connors in rushing yards, and Luke McCaffrey in receiving yards. For Tulane, Michael Pratt leads in passing yards, Makhi Hughes in rushing yards, and Lawrence Keys III in receiving yards.