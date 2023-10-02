The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Returns with Exciting Lineup of Guests

After the Writers’ Guild of America strike concluded, fans of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon can finally rejoice as the show is set to return on October 2, 11:35/10:35c. The comeback episode will feature special guests Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer.

Throughout the week, the late-night talk show has an impressive lineup of guests. On Tuesday, October 3, viewers can look forward to seeing Taraji P. Henson and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s episode will have Chelsea Handler as the guest, along with a musical performance Carly Pearce. On Thursday, the show will welcome the talented artist Maluma, who will also be the musical guest for the night. Lastly, Friday’s episode will feature a musical performance Killer Mike, ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane.

For those who do not have cable, there are alternative ways to watch The Tonight Show. The premiere episode can be live-streamed through platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer free trials for new subscribers, providing an opportunity to stream the show without any cost. Additionally, Peacock, which provides a free trial for new users, allows viewers to stream new episodes the day after they air.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are both alternatives to cable that allow users to watch their favorite shows and live events as they air on regular television. FuboTV is known for its sports-focused streaming service but offers a wide range of channels, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Their standard package is priced at $74.99 per month after the free trial, and it also offers on-demand shows and the option to record favorite TV shows. DirecTV Stream offers similar features and channels, with a little over 75 live TV channels in their base package for $74.99 per month after the free trial.

Catch the highly anticipated return of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and enjoy a week filled with entertaining guests and performances.

