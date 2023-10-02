The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Returns: How to Watch this Week’s Episodes

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is finally making its long-awaited return after a five-month pause due to the WGA strike. Fans can expect an exciting lineup of guests for the upcoming week.

On Monday, October 2, Neil deGrasse Tyson will be joining Colbert, accompanied musical guest Louis Cato. Tuesday’s episode will feature John Oliver, with musical guest boygenius. Wednesday’s guests will include Anderson Cooper, alongside musical guest Japanese Breakfast. And on Thursday, Bob Odenkirk will grace the stage.

For those who want to watch the show live, there are a few streaming options available. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+ with Showtime all offer the ability to stream The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, these streaming services provide free trials for new subscribers, allowing them to enjoy the show without any commitment.

Let’s take a closer look at what these streaming services offer. Paramount+ with Showtime is priced at $11.99 per month and replaces the previous premium ad-free plan offered Paramount+. While it is not a live streaming service, premium subscribers can still stream certain content and specials as they premiere on regular television. However, Paramount+ Essential subscribers will only have access to on-demand viewing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, starting the day after the episodes premiere.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is known for its sports-focused live streaming service. Its standard package, available for $74.99 per month, offers over 100 live TV channels, including popular networks like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. FuboTV also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the option to record your favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream is a similar streaming service to FuboTV, offering comparable channels and features. Their base package, priced at $74.99 per month, includes around 75 live TV channels. To explore all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages, interested viewers can visit their website.

With these streaming options available, fans of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert can look forward to catching up on all the late-night hilarity and engaging conversations that they’ve been missing. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

