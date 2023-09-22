Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Bryan Reynolds to Showcase Hitting Prowess in Reds vs. Pirates Game

The Cincinnati Reds will be facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated game on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. One of the highlights of the game will be the fierce competition between hot hitters Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Bryan Reynolds.

The Reds are currently 16th in MLB action with 178 home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. They have a slugging percentage of .410, ranking 17th in baseball. Cincinnati also holds a .247 batting average, placing them 17th in MLB. They have recorded 720 runs this season, averaging 4.7 per game and ranking 11th in the league. The Reds’ on-base percentage is .325, positioning them 12th in baseball. However, they also have the fifth-most strikeouts per game in MLB with 9.2.

On the pitching side, the Cincinnati Reds have a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB. Their team ERA is 4.73, making them the 23rd-ranked pitching staff. They also hold a WHIP of 1.406, placing them 23rd in the league.

Taking the mound for the Reds is Andrew Abbott, who has an 8-5 record. In his 20th start of the season, he has recorded a 3.68 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts. Abbott’s last outing was against the New York Mets, where he pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits. He has accumulated nine quality starts this season and has had five appearances in which he kept his opponents scoreless.

Overall, the Reds vs. Pirates game promises to be an exciting display of hitting prowess between Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Bryan Reynolds. Don’t miss this matchup and make sure to tune in for a thrilling game of baseball.

Definitions:

– MLB: Major League Baseball

– ERA: Earned Run Average

– K/9: Strikeouts Per Nine Innings

– WHIP: Walks and Hits Per Inning Pitched