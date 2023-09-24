The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates Face Off in the Final Game of a Thrilling Series

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park. The game will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds have had a solid season so far, with a .248 batting average and 737 total runs scored. They rank 15th in MLB action with 182 home runs and have a .412 slugging percentage. Cincinnati’s pitching staff has a 4.80 team ERA and the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball.

Brandon Williamson will be the probable starting pitcher for the Reds in this game. He has a 4-5 record with a 4.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched. Williamson has had six quality starts this season and has held his opponents to zero earned runs in two appearances.

The Pirates, on the other hand, have been putting up a fight in this series. They won the previous two games against the Reds, with scores of 7-5 and a thrilling 13-12 victory. The Pirates’ offense has been impressive, scoring a total of 777 runs this season. However, their pitching staff has struggled, with a team ERA of 5.10 and a WHIP of 1.480.

This game promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams. Both the Reds and the Pirates will be looking to finish the series on a high note. Don’t miss the action and tune in to watch this game live on Fubo!

