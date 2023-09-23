Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Game Preview and Probable Starting Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will be facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their three-game series at Great American Ball Park. The game is scheduled to start at 6:40 PM ET. Fans can watch the game on BSOH or stream it on Fubo.

The Reds have had a decent batting performance this season, ranking 16th in baseball with 179 home runs. They have averaged 1.2 home runs per game and have a .410 slugging percentage, ranking 17th in MLB. Their batting average is .247, placing them 17th in the majors. The team has scored a total of 725 runs, averaging 4.7 per game. Their on-base percentage stands at .325, which is 12th in baseball.

On the pitching side, the Reds have struggled slightly. They rank 24th in team ERA with a collective 4.74. Their pitching staff has averaged 8.7 strikeouts per game, the fifth-most in the league. However, they have also allowed a high number of hits, with a WHIP of 1.408, placing them 23rd in baseball.

Taking the mound for the Reds is Connor Phillips, who will be making his fourth start of the season. Phillips has a record of 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. In his last outing against the Minnesota Twins, Phillips pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits.

The Pirates, on the other hand, will have Bailey Falter as their starting pitcher. Falter will be looking to put in a strong performance against the Reds. Currently, there is no information available on Falter’s stats for this season.

As the game approaches, both teams will be looking to secure a victory to move up in the standings. Cincinnati will rely on their batting lineup to deliver, while Pittsburgh will hope for a solid outing from their starting pitcher. It should be an exciting game to watch.

