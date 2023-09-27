Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Cincinnati Reds will be facing off against the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of their two-game series at Progressive Field. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET. Those wanting to catch the action can sign up for Fubo to watch the game live.

The Reds have had a solid season in terms of batting performance. They have hit 189 homers, ranking 14th in the league. Their slugging percentage of .415 also places them at 14th in MLB. With a team batting average of .248, they rank 16th among all teams. Cincinnati has scored 752 runs, which is 10th in the league. Their on-base percentage (OBP) sits at .327, which also ranks 10th.

However, the Reds have struggled with strikeouts, averaging 9.3 per game, placing them 25th in the league. On the pitching side, they strike out 8.7 batters per nine innings, ranking 17th. As a team, Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 this year, which ranks 25th in MLB. Their WHIP stands at 1.412, placing them 24th in the league.

For the upcoming game, the Reds will be starting Andrew Abbott on the mound. Abbott has a record of 8-5 and will be making his 21st start of the season. In his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Although the matchup between the Reds and the Guardians may be an intense one, it’s important for fans to remember to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance.

