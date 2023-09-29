Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM ET and can be watched on BSMW. Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and improve their position in the standings.

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have shown solid performance in their batting and pitching this season. They currently rank 15th in MLB with 189 home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. Cincinnati also ranks 14th in slugging, with a .414 average. However, their batting average is ranked 17th in the league at .248. The Reds are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.7 runs per game. They also have a good on-base percentage of .326.

Defensively, Cincinnati’s pitching staff has a collective 8.7 K/9, ranking 17th in MLB. They have a team ERA of 4.79, which currently ranks 25th among all pitching staffs. The Reds’ pitchers have a WHIP (Walks and Hits per Inning Pitched) of 1.414, which is the 24th-ranked in baseball.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson is expected to start on the mound for the Reds. He has a 4-5 record and a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched this season. In his most recent appearance, Williamson gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has also recorded six quality starts this year. The lefty will look to lead his team to victory against the Cardinals.

Both teams have had their ups and downs throughout the season, and this matchup will be crucial for their playoff aspirations. It’s sure to be an exciting game filled with great plays and fierce competition. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action!

