Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals: A Clash of Hot Hitters

The Cincinnati Reds will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in what promises to be an exciting matchup. One of the main highlights of the game will be the showdown between two red-hot hitters, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Paul Goldschmidt. To catch all the action, viewers can sign up for Fubo and ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the game.

Both teams have been performing well in terms of their batting and pitching. The Reds are currently ranked 14th in baseball with a total of 195 home runs, showcasing their power hitting ability. Their slugging percentage of .419 places them 11th in MLB, while their batting average of .249 is ranked 16th.

Cincinnati has also been impressive in terms of scoring runs, ranking ninth in baseball with a total of 774 runs scored, averaging 4.8 runs per game. Their on-base percentage of .327 has been another strong point, placing them among the top 10 teams in the league. However, they do struggle with strikeouts, averaging 9.2 per game, which is the 25th highest average in the majors.

On the pitching side, the Reds have a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, placing them 17th in the majors. Their team ERA of 4.77 ranks 25th, while their WHIP of 1.410 is 24th in MLB.

Taking the mound for the Reds will be Connor Phillips, who has a record of 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in four starts this season. In his last game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Phillips gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched. He will look to go five or more innings for the third consecutive outing.

Overall, this game promises to be an exciting battle between two competitive teams. Fans can look forward to watching the Reds’ power hitting and the Cardinals’ strong pitching as they go head-to-head in St. Louis.

Sources:

– Data Skrive