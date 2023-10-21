Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Clash of the Winning Streaks

The Ottawa Senators are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated game at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Both teams are riding high on three consecutive wins, making this matchup even more exciting.

The game can be watched on ESPN+ or BSDET, and fans can catch all the NHL action on Fubo. If you’re looking to attend the game in person, you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.

Let’s take a closer look at each team’s performance and key players leading up to this game.

The Detroit Red Wings had a challenging season in 2022, allowing a total of 275 goals, ranking 22nd in the league. However, with a strong offensive effort, they managed to score 237 goals, ranking 24th in the league. Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, David Perron, J.T. Compher, and Daniel Sprong have been key players for the Red Wings. Larkin alone has contributed 32 goals and 47 assists in 80 games, showcasing his impact on the team.

On the other hand, the Ottawa Senators gave up 270 goals on the defensive end, ranking 20th in the league. However, they displayed an impressive offensive prowess, scoring 259 goals, ranking 18th in the league. Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Vladimir Tarasenko have been the driving forces behind the Senators’ success. Stützle leads the team with 39 goals and 51 assists in 78 games.

Both teams have had a strong power-play performance in the previous season. The Senators recorded 72 power-play goals, ranking second in the NHL, while the Red Wings scored 57 power-play goals. This adds another dynamic to the game, as special teams play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

As the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings clash, fans can expect an intense battle between two teams on winning streaks. With skilled players leading the charge, this game promises to be a thrilling one for hockey enthusiasts.

